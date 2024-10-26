Bradford City v Doncaster ratings: One quality nine and two key eights for Rovers - some fives for Bantams on derby day

HERE are the Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s League Two Yorkshire derby at Valley Parade.

Bradford City

S Walker: Kept busy all game. 6

Diabate: Brilliant saving tackle to deny Hurst in first half. Booked. 6

Valley Parade, where a bumper crowd congregated for Saturday's League Two derby between Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers.

Byrne: A couple of early errors, but did make one key goalline clearance. Hard going for spells as Rovers poured forward. Went close at end. 6

Shepherd: Booked early on. Kept busy with Molyneux down his side. 6

Benn: Restored to the starting line-up. One or two moments but Rovers did a decent job on him. 5

Smallwood: Testing afternoon against a good side. 5

J Walker: Switched sides in the second half with Pointon after a quiet first half. Didn’t work. 5

Pointon: Plenty of energy and intent, but couldn’t threaten Rovers backline. 6

Wright: Some decent positions, but couldn’t pick out final ball in first half. 5

Smith: Lively early on but faded. 5

Cook: Kept pretty quiet by Rovers in first half before announcing himself early in second half when he went close twice. Gave City hope with a trademark header. 7

Substitutes: Richards (Wright 73). Sparked City into belated life. 7

Halliday (Diabate 73), 6.

Kavanagh (Smith 73), 6.

Oliver (J Walker 74), 6.

Evans (Benn 74), 6

Not used: Doyle, Huntington.

Doncaster Rovers

Sharman-Lowe: Little to do in first half. One key save to deny Cook after and Byrne near the end as City pressed for a leveller. 6

Olowu: Good showing and growing all the time. 7

McGrath: Looked an intriguing battle between him and Cook. Did well yet again. 7

Senior: A surprise in the Rovers line-up on the right of a ‘three’. Good afternoon’s work. 7

Sterry: Part of an excellent away performance. 7

Bailey: Helped Rovers get a stranglehold in first half. Captain’s knock. 7

Broadbent: Restored to the side and was smooth. 7

Maxwell: Some decent moments going forward. 7

Molyneux: The class act on the day. Super goal. Quality player. 9

Sharp: Linked play very well with some crafty, quality work. Got his goal too. 8

Hurst: Posed City real problems as the ‘ten’. Very smart tactical call from McCann. Two assists. 8

Substitutes: Fleming (Maxwell 81).

Clifton (Senior 82).

Ironside (Sharp 90).

Kelly (Hurst 90).