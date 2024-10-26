Bradford City v Doncaster ratings: One quality nine and two key eights for Rovers - some fives for Bantams on derby day
Bradford City
S Walker: Kept busy all game. 6
Diabate: Brilliant saving tackle to deny Hurst in first half. Booked. 6
Byrne: A couple of early errors, but did make one key goalline clearance. Hard going for spells as Rovers poured forward. Went close at end. 6
Shepherd: Booked early on. Kept busy with Molyneux down his side. 6
Benn: Restored to the starting line-up. One or two moments but Rovers did a decent job on him. 5
Smallwood: Testing afternoon against a good side. 5
J Walker: Switched sides in the second half with Pointon after a quiet first half. Didn’t work. 5
Pointon: Plenty of energy and intent, but couldn’t threaten Rovers backline. 6
Wright: Some decent positions, but couldn’t pick out final ball in first half. 5
Smith: Lively early on but faded. 5
Cook: Kept pretty quiet by Rovers in first half before announcing himself early in second half when he went close twice. Gave City hope with a trademark header. 7
Substitutes: Richards (Wright 73). Sparked City into belated life. 7
Halliday (Diabate 73), 6.
Kavanagh (Smith 73), 6.
Oliver (J Walker 74), 6.
Evans (Benn 74), 6
Not used: Doyle, Huntington.
Doncaster Rovers
Sharman-Lowe: Little to do in first half. One key save to deny Cook after and Byrne near the end as City pressed for a leveller. 6
Olowu: Good showing and growing all the time. 7
McGrath: Looked an intriguing battle between him and Cook. Did well yet again. 7
Senior: A surprise in the Rovers line-up on the right of a ‘three’. Good afternoon’s work. 7
Sterry: Part of an excellent away performance. 7
Bailey: Helped Rovers get a stranglehold in first half. Captain’s knock. 7
Broadbent: Restored to the side and was smooth. 7
Maxwell: Some decent moments going forward. 7
Molyneux: The class act on the day. Super goal. Quality player. 9
Sharp: Linked play very well with some crafty, quality work. Got his goal too. 8
Hurst: Posed City real problems as the ‘ten’. Very smart tactical call from McCann. Two assists. 8
Substitutes: Fleming (Maxwell 81).
Clifton (Senior 82).
Ironside (Sharp 90).
Kelly (Hurst 90).
Not used: Lawlor, Gibson, Close.
