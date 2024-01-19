Bradford City v Doncaster Rovers falls victim to weather as Bantams confirm postponement
Sub-zero temperatures have left areas of the Valley Parade pitch frozen and an inspection was conducted earlier this afternoon. An official from PGMOL deemed the surface unplayable and could not confirm it would be ready for the scheduled kick-off time tomorrow (January 20).
A statement issued by Bradford read: “Tomorrow's scheduled visit of Doncaster Rovers has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.
“The Bantams were set to host their Yorkshire neighbours at 3.00pm on Saturday January 20, with a 1.30pm pitch inspection held at the University of Bradford Stadium this afternoon.
“Sub-zero temperatures of up to -7°C over the course of this week have meant areas of the Valley Parade surface are currently frozen.
“The surface has been deemed uplayable by a PGMOL official, who could not confirm the pitch would be playable in time for kick-off tomorrow. Frost covers, effective to -4°C, have been covering the pitch since last Friday, with every effort made to host the fixture.
“All tickets purchased for the clash will remain valid for the rearranged fixture, with no refunds issued until a new date for the match is announced.”