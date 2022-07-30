Bradford City v Doncaster Rovers: George Miller out to silence Bantams boo boys

It’s not just a new dawn for Bradford City but also Doncaster Rovers and most especially Miller, who signed a three-year deal with the South Yorkshire club earlier this summer following his release from Barnsley.

It is a key move for Miller, who turns 24 next month, with Rovers being the eighth professional club of his career. The Bantams, who he played for in two loan spells, are one of his former sides.

He heads to City in buoyant mood after scoring six goals in six pre-season appearances. Now it is the real stuff and he cannot wait.

George Miller, former Barnsley and Bradford player will play against Bradford for Doncaster today (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Miller, who netted against City in the colours of Walsall in January, said: “I couldn’t ask for a better one, it’s a massive first game and it’s my old team.

“I obviously want to do well because there will be a lot of fans there who will give me stick, so hopefully I can shut them up.

“I think it helps you, it gives you that extra five, 10 per cent you might need when things are tough and you might need to dig in. If you can prove a few people wrong, it’s all the sweeter.”

Expectation comes with territory at the start of seasons in the fourth tier for City, but it is a pressure not exclusively their own and is shared with Rovers, who have been promoted in their last two seasons in League Two and will be backed by 2,000 supporters in the away end for today’s mouth-watering Yorkshire derby.

“The pressure is healthy because you can’t come off it,” Miller added.