DONCASTER Rovers manager Grant McCann is keeping his fingers crossed that football is the winner on derby day at Valley Parade - and not officialdom.

The clash between these Yorkshire rivals at BD8 in last March proved a wholly frustrating one for both managers in the 1-1 draw.

Both McCann and Bantams counterpart Graham Alexander were singing from the same hymnsheet in their criticism of the card-happy performance of referee Leigh Doughty, who booked nine players in total.

Alongside the player cautions, both bosses were also handed yellow cards by the Lancashire official.

McCann said: "Hopefully, it is about both teams going toe to toe and trying their best to get that three points. That's really important.

"I can't speak about referees, that's more for the head of referees to speak about in who he decides to put in for certain games.

"We've got to keep our focus on us and what we can control and that's our performance. That's all I can control, what happens after that is out of our control."

After drawing a blank in the frustrating midweek home loss to Bromley, Rovers forward duo Billy Sharp and Joe Ironside have a chance for atonement against City, in front of bumper crowd.

McCann added: "Those two have played in many derby games over the years and in many big occasions.

"Billy has been higher up the divisions in Sheffield United v Sheffield Wednesday types of derbies and he loves these derbies and so does Joe.