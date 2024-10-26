OPERATING in the loneliest and most exposed position on the pitch, being a goalkeeper requires confidence and mental toughness - just as much as technical ability.

Every mistake usually has consequences on the scoreboard and sympathy is not in plentiful supply from those in the stands when that happens.

Those in the line of fire on derby day if anything goes wrong are at opposite ends of their careers in senior Bradford City custodian Sam Walker and young Doncaster Rovers loanee Teddy Sharman-Lowe - with eleven-and-a-half years separating the pair in terms of age.

Both share a link, with Sharman’s parent club being Chelsea, where Walker also started out as a youngster and a place where he still has connections. He visited during a period between clubs last year to speak to some aspiring keepers of the future.

Bradford City keeper Sam Walker of Bradford City pictured during the Sky Bet League Two match at Wrexham last season. Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images.

It adds another fascinating layer of subplot to today’s all-Yorkshire affair between two sides who are fifth and fourth respectively in the table. A bumper crowd approaching 19,000 will witness it.

There will be plenty on the shoulders of both keepers in that regard.

For his part, Walker has learnt from some of the best and can vouch for the importance of mentality in a successful keeper.

He views his calmness to be his main strength. As for the player whom he has learnt the most from in his nomadic career, former Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday loan keeper and World Cup winner Emi Martinez is top of the tree.

The Argentina number one’s defining characteristic is confidence, in Walker’s eyes. Sometimes, it could rub team-mates up the wrong way, but when it comes to being sure about himself, Martinez never has any doubt.

Walker said: "Mentality is a big part of being a goalkeeper. I’ve seen so many talented keepers that maybe haven’t quite got the mentality to deal with the setbacks and things that inevitably come with being that keeper.

"I do think it’s a big part of it. The guys that are coming through as I saw at Chelsea last year - I try and watch a lot of football and keep my finger on things throughout the game - they are technically excellent and do so many different things.

"The things that separate the best from the rest at the very, very top level is those guys where a mistake is like water off a duck’s back for them."

Specifically on the impact Martinez made upon him, he continued: "I was fortunate enough to work with Emi at Reading for six months and he was comfortably the best goalkeeper I’ve ever worked with. The biggest thing that stuck out for me was his mentality.

"He had this utter, utter belief that he was going to be the best goalkeeper in the world and do all these things and he’s gone onto do that.

"I remember when he won the FA Cup with Arsenal and and then the World Cup. We exchanged a message after and I said: ‘Amazing, I’m so happy for you, you always said you were going to do it.’

"He was so sure that was his path and his mentality was amazing to witness. Physically he was also an ‘animal’ and technically, he was a fantastic goalkeeper as well."

Having sampled his fair share of relegation battles in his career to date, fighting for something at the top end of table would make a refreshing departure for Walker, who joined City on an 18-month deal in January and has established himself as the club’s number one.

The Kent-born keeper, who signed after his short-term contract at Charlton Athletic came to end, is embracing what he views as ‘good pressure’ and should City hold their nerve today and secure a fourth win in five unbeaten matches - and extend their run without a league defeat at Valley Parade to nine matches in the process - it would represent an important psychological moment in their season so far, given the opponents.

Walker said: "The league table is starting to take a bit of a shape now. Gillingham were just above us going into the game last week and we took on them and got the result.

"To back it up in another home game the following week and doing the same thing, I guess it would be a statement.

"We’ve got guys coming back into the group now, so that competition is slowly starting to increase, which is only a healthy thing.

"Enjoy the occasion and really look forward to it. But play it as a game of football and focus on what we need to do."

On fighting for something at the top of the table as opposed to the bottom, he continued: "It’s good pressure. In my position, the nature of the role is pressure anyway. So it’s something you have got to be used to as a goalkeeper.

"For us, as a team, it’s something we’ve spoken about and will deal with. The football club has been at this level for a long time and should not be. We should be moving back up and creating the momentum.

"I just feel really positive about what we can do as a group and the potential it has if we can keep rolling.