Bradford City v Everton under-21s: Why variety is the spice of life for Graham Alexander - EFL Trophy preview

A KEY word integral to the success of Bradford City’s pretty exemplary first few months of 2025-26 has been adaptability.

It’s something that Graham Alexander prided himself upon as a player and was a major contributor to his remarkable longevity in that regard.

Alexander is among an exclusive bracket of players to make over 1,000 career appearances, with that number recently added to by former Huddersfield Town captain Peter Clarke.

The Bantams chief retired at the grand old age of 40. The fact that he was able to play on until then was not just down to the way he looked after himself, but his versatility as well in being able to operate in different roles across the pitch.

Among his current crop at City, he also feels that he possesses players capable of such flexibility.

Already this season, Ibou Touray has shown his prowess at left wing-back and as a left-sided centre-back.

Bobby Pointon is someone able to operate not just as a ‘10’ behind a main striker, but in other positions including wing-back.

Another in Brad Halliday is someone who can slot in as a right-sided defender in a ‘three’ at the back alongside his usual position as a right wing-back. Tommy Leigh is someone else who can be utilised in different roles and has more than one string in his bow. Ditto Stephen Humphrys.

With Alexander having no bones about his intention to rotate this season - even if he is a relatively recent convert - he is likely to mix it up again against visiting Everton under-21s in the EFL Trophy (7.30pm) ahead of City’s return to league action against Yorkshire rivals Barnsley at Valley Parade on Saturday.

On his own tactical dexterity as a player, Alexander said: "I played in two significantly different parts in my career.

"I was in midfield for a massive chunk and then right back. But I also played left-back and centre forward for two games; not very well to be honest....But I had to give it my best.

"I just wanted to be on the pitch and having that opportunity.

“I know how our team needs to work and the elements we must have from the back and everything. But I know there's players who - although they might not play in these particular positions - they have the attributes to give us what we need as a team.

"For me as a player, if the manager wanted me to play in different positions and still play first-team football, I was all over it - that's it, I am out on the pitch.

"I think it's good for the individual to have more strings to his bow and be able to add more strength and have an understanding of what his team-mates go through as well.

"It's not something where we try to be overly clever. But what I try and give to the players is the best opportunity to be out on the pitch and helping their team.”

So far this term, Alexander has used 24 different players in all competitions.

While he has largely stuck to a 3-4-2-1 formation, to impressive effect, within that, he has employed nine different back threes and the same number of combinations for the four midfielders/wing-backs in front so far in 25-26, albeit with some of the changes down to variables such as injury and suspension.

Consistent results have been achieved with minimum disruption, which is testament to the group at his disposal.

Halliday is among those likely to be among the starters in Tuesday’s Group C northern section game against the Toffees as City seek to follow up their home victory against Grimsby Town - on a fabulous reunion night for Andy Cook - by taking a significant step towards qualification for the knock-out stages.

Alexander continued: "When we do our analysis, we obviously have our groups, so we split up.

"But we also do a lot of full squad analysis as well in how the team plays, defending and attacking wise.

"You are not only looking in your own positions, but at other positions you might be asked to play because of your attributes and so forth as a player.

"It's important for us to open that door for players as it gives us more opportunity to play football.

"There's a lot of simplicity in how we deliver things for the players and it's easy to understand if you have an open mind.

"They have got to go with an open heart as well when they get asked to do that job and commit to it and not just do it second best.

"I think our players have shown great qualities in doing that. I think Brad and Ibby (Touray) are great examples of that.”

Keeper Joe Hilton is set to line up in goal for City for just the second occasion this season on Tuesday night as Alexander’s side take the field for the first time in 12 days.