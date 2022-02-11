Bradford City v Exeter: Home stand crucial to Bantams’ play-off ambitions

That said, one stat is more reassuring heading towards the business end of the campaign with the Bantams fighting to keep their top-seven hopes alive.

City’s four wins so far in 2022 have all been by single-goal margins. It suggests that they do not make life easy for themselves by putting games to bed, yet it also points to finding a way of winning and if they can do that more consistently, then they are still in business.

At the end of the day, three points are awarded for all manner of wins – narrow or emphatic. If City dig out a more regular supply of victories, their season will still be alive heading into April and May.

Bradford City manager Derek Adams (Picture: PA)

Manager Derek Adams, whose side are on home soil for four of their next five fixtures, said: “At this moment in time, we are trying to cut the gap between us and the promotion places.

“Winning builds momentum and we started that off the other night (at Stevenage).

“Since the turn of the year, we have done a lot better at winning games that are very close. It’s a fixture list that enables us to close the gap.”

Should City’s top-seven hopes still be intact into April, Adams is hopeful that striker Lee Angol will play his part in a final push.

Bradford City's Lee Angol will be back this season ( Picture: Tony Johnson)

On Angol, currently out with a hamstring injury, he continued: “We know Lee is a very good footballer and has scored goals for us. To have him back before the end of the season will be a big help for us.

“We are trying to get ourselves into the promotion places and the more players we have available, the better chance we have.