REFERENCING the unseasonably warm spring weather ahead of Bradford City’s pre-match press conference, Richie Smallwood glanced outside the window of the media room with a look of disdain and said: ‘It needs to go, sharpish.’

He, like everyone else connected with the claret and amber, was thinking about Saturday.

His own unique take comes from the perspective of the one of biggest - and certainly most grounded - ‘player’s professionals’ you could ever wish to meet.

For the City captain, hot and sticky weather is for the beach, not business. And he likes taking care of business. His tally of promotions - three to hopefully become four by Saturday tea-time - is testament to that.

Bradford City captain Richie Smallwood. Photo: Tony Johnson.

For Smallwood, the only blue sky he wants to witness is a metaphorical one after the final whistle against Fleetwood to herald a cherished and emotional elevation from League Two and the glorious end to one journey. And hopefully, the start of another for him at City. But first things first.

Out of contract in June, the 34-year-old, whose absence through suspension has been keenly felt by his club over an edgy past three games - speak to his manager for further confirmation of that fact - could potentially step out at Valley Parade for the final time today.

Some recent talk has focused on him needlessly cleaning out Swindon’s Paul Glatzel to incur his red card on April 12. Earlier this week, he cleaned up at City’s end-of-season awards night, scooping five gongs.

That’s the real Smallwood story. A player named by his fourth-tier peers in the League Two Team of the Season last Sunday. The sort of player who is noticed by rivals when he is there on the pitch doing his thing and most definitely by his mates when he isn’t around.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander hugs match-winner Richie Smallwood at full-time following the EFL Trophy win over old club Rotherham United. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Back from his ban today, Smallwood, previously promoted with Hull City, Rotherham United and Blackburn Rovers, said: "I have thoroughly enjoyed my time over the last three years and long may it continue.

"I am fit, healthy and have played a lot of games over the course of three years. One hundred and fifty-six, I believe, if I am playing on Saturday and I don’t want to end there.

"I want to be part of this great club in the divisions above and I will be doing everything I can to try and make that happen.

"I think with clubs - especially in League Two and One - that one of the first things they look at is availability, just through the budgets and all that. If people can nigh on guarantee they are going to be available, it goes a long way to maximising and trust sort of issues. It’s one I pride myself on a lot.

"Without the suspensions, I probably would have been available for every game possible. I take great pride in that and long may it continue. Especially at this club."

Smallwood was the on-pitch ‘glue’ to promotion missions at Hull, the Millers and Blackburn.

At Rovers, he was known as the ‘King of Ewood’ after his ever-present role in the Lancastrian’s instant return to the second tier in 2017-18.

His maiden promotion at Rotherham came via the play-offs in 2013-14, while his last one occurred out east with the Tigers, who secured historic silverware after a late-season win just down the A15 in Lincoln during the Covid-affected 20-21 season when stadiums were largely empty.

There won’t be a spare seat in the house at BD8 on Saturday.

While never one to count chickens, Teesside-born Smallwood does admit that if City get over the line, then it will be the best yet for several reasons.

The ex-Middlesbrough midfielder, nicknamed the ‘Dormanstown Destroyer’ in his time at Boro, said: "It’s new territory for me with it being the last day with so much riding on it and being out of contract and stuff like that.

"It’s massive for me.. It’s going to be a great occasion and jam-packed to the rafters and no tickets left anywhere for anyone.

"I have never had this kind of occasion, in terms of the last day of football. In the last days of previous promotions, it’s been a celebration (game). This is hopefully going to be completely different."

On one level at least, Smallwood is going over old ground of sorts.

In his time at Rotherham, he had to sit on the sidelines for three games after another late-season sending off.

After serving that, he returned for the Millers’ victorious home win over Preston in a semi-final second leg which took them to Wembley. He netted from the spot in the penalty shoot-out win over Leyton Orient.

He continued: "Hopefully I can lean on that experience and the second leg was also a big occasion to get a club like Rotherham to Wembley and the play-off final and chance of promotion was a big deal at the time. But this would surpass that and hopefully I can draw on that occasion.

"The last three weeks have felt like a lifetime, but we are through that now and you can only back on that and try and spin it into a positive. It was really difficult mentally, but that’s all behind us now and there’s only positive thoughts.”