Bradford City v Grimsby Town: Graham Alexander on keeping things 'tidy' - and no revenge talk

Published 4th Jan 2025, 06:00 GMT
BRADFORD City’s home form may be pretty orderly and spick and span, but Graham Alexander remains conscious of the need to keep things tidy if his side are to firm up their promotion credentials.

That degree of difficulty will be made considerably harder by any lengthy absence for talismanic striker Andy Cook, who hobbled off with a knee injury amid worrying scenes in the 2-2 draw at Barrow on New Year’s Day.

City, who followed up the signing of midfielder George Lapslie with the capture of Brandon Khela on Friday, start off life without Cook for a spell today against another of his former clubs Grimsby.

Alexander, whose side have taken 24 home points this season – only leaders Walsall have amassed more so far – said: "It’s a tough game to play.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander. Picture: Tony Johnson.Bradford City manager Graham Alexander. Picture: Tony Johnson.
"Just because we’ve been winning at home and got a really good record at Valley Parade doesn’t mean we’ll automatically win the next one.

"We have to do all the right things and show the commitment needed.

"If we play like we did in the first half at Barrow, we give ourselves the best chance. But we’ve just got to tidy up.

"I don’t think we’re a team that conceded lots and lots of chances, but we’re getting punished for anything we do.

City face a Grimsby side who beat them in the league at Blundell Park earlier this term and eliminated them on penalties from the EFL Cup, but Alexander is not interested in revenge talk as his side seeks a fourth straight home victory.

He added: "There’s no point in feeling like that because I think it can distract you from what you’ve got to do.

"For me, it’s just the next game we have to try and win to stay in touch with the top pack because that’s where we want to be.”

