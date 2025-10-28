Bradford City v Lincoln: On-song Bantams producing their own heavy metal

GRAHAM Alexander was an unabashed fan of Jurgen Klopp's 'heavy metal football' during his time in charge at Liverpool.

His present-day Bradford City side are certainly making sure that Valley Parade is also rocking these days. City's high-energy, relentlessness and intensity is something that would be right up the street of the legendary German manager. It's also getting results, while making football fun again at BD8.

The Bantams are unbeaten in their past 12 home matches and have won seven of their eight fixtures so far this term. They have produced plenty of thrills along the way and a win over Lincoln would see them move to the League One summit.

Alexander, whose side mustered 25 goal attempts in their last home game against Barnsley, said: "We want to play that way, I think the players enjoy playing that way.

Bradford's manager Graham Alexander. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"They train like that and I want to watch a game like that. With 'heavy metal' (football), I used to love watching Klopp's Liverpool. That was the game I always wanted to watch on TV, because you knew you were going to see a team that was going for it.

"The jeopardy of conceding was there for them as well, but I think that's added to the neutral aspect of watching a game of football, and I think that was what we saw last week (versus Barnsley), there was a jeopardy there.

"Although we created a lot of chances, there were still opportunities at that end (for Barnsley). As a manager, I'd like that to be less, but I think it did add to the overall feeling of the game. "I'm glad we're scoring goals and creating chances, I'm glad people feel excited when they come to watch us play.

"Our fans, they're going to see a team that's fully committed to doing the things that people like to do." City's free-scoring traits are also going down exceedingly well. They are the top-scorers in the third tier with 23 goals and are sharing the goals around.

Niall Byrne's weekend strike in the 1-1 draw at Stevenage saw him become the 13th player to find the net for the Bantams this term.

Alexander added: "I think it's brilliant to see that we're not over-dependent on any one player, whether midfielder, striker, winger or whatever.

"That's what I want; I want all my players, wing-backs, 'sixes' and centre-halves when they go up - in general play, not just in set-pieces - to have the ambition to score goals or create goals.

"I know as a player, much to the annoyance of someone (else) managing when I was a full-back, I always wanted to try and score goals and create goals and all that sort of thing.

"My defensive mindset was minimal at times, so I want to see my team with that same fit. But I knew basically my job was that I had to be a defender as well, so I wanted my players to have that.

"But certainly when we've got the ball, the goal is that way, let's go and try and create." City have lost just once in the league on home soil in the past year and Alexander feels that the side's qualities, allied to the backing of a fervent home support, effectively constitutes a bit of a 'two-pronged attack' for visiting teams to combat.

That said, they face a handy Lincoln side on Tuesday. Victory would see the Imps leapfrog third-placed City in the table.

Alexander continued: "I think it's a two-pronged attack from us really.

"I think the supporters are going to be on their (opponents) backs and behind us, but they're facing a good team as well, and that's what we try to create and we're going to have to work exceptionally hard to keep it like that.