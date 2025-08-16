Bradford City continued their impressive start to the season with a 2-1 win over promotion hopefuls Luton Town.

Talk of Nahki Wells returning to his old haunt dominated the pre-match build-up, but his absence through injury placed full focus on the 90 minutes.

The clubs were at opposite ends of the professional pyramid as recently as 2024, but Bradford refused to play the role of the plucky underdog.

Graham Alexander’s side took the lead in the first half through Stephen Humphrys and the advantage was extended by Bobby Pointon after the break. Gideon Kodua’s late header set up a nervy finish, but the Bantams held on.

Stephen Humphrys opened the scoring for Bradford City. | George Wood/Getty Images

First half

The early stages were competitive without being enthralling as the sides jostled for control. Genuine chances were at a premium, with the outfits gently knocking on the door rather than forcing entry.

Humphrys was the first to have fans off their feet, jinking his way into space on the edge of the box before seeing a powerful effort whistle past the post.

He also tested the reflexes of Luton stopper Josh Keeley with a glanced header after meeting a corner delivery.

Luton’s side was a strong one, littered with players who have impressed higher up the pyramid, but they were not allowed to settle into a rhythm by the hosts.

While Bradford were unable to inflict much damage of their own, they ensured the Hatters were similarly frustrated.

Humphrys had been the one threatening to open the scoring and managed to break the deadlock with 33 minutes on the clock.

Curtis Tilt saw a cross deflected in the direction of Luton’s goalkeeper but with the ball travelling at a snail’s pace, Antoni Sarcevic saw an opportunity. The midfielder nipped in behind Mark McGuinness, who was late to notice the run, and tried his luck from a tight angle.

Keeley could only parry into the goalmouth, enabling Humphrys to prod home and draw a roar from the home crowd.

The goal put the wind behind Bradford sails and as the first half drew to a close, it was the Bantams in the driving seat.

Second half

Fears of a second-half slowdown were swiftly extinguished, as Bradford doubled their lead within two minutes of the restart.

Bobby Pointon was on target for Bradford City against Luton Town. | George Wood/Getty Images

Josh Neufville sent the ball into the six-yard box and Pointon came crashing in to bundle home.

Luton started to move through the gears in an effort to claw their way back into the game, but carving out opportunities proved difficult.

Jerry Yates had cut a isolated figure up front, but the throwing forward of bodies to join him did little to increase the threat level.

Walker did have a shaky moment between the sticks, parrying a tame Kal Naismith free-kick, but Baldwin managed to mop up.

As Luton threw caution to the wind, gaps started to open up and the hosts went back to applying pressure of their own.

Will Swan whipped in a peach of a cross for fellow substitute Tyreik Wright, who was thwarted by Keeley at close range.