Bradford City v Morecambe: Bantams call on fans to match discipline Graham Alexander sees in his players

Manager Graham Alexander is confident he will see it from his players at home to Morecambe on Boxing Day, and the club have asked for it from fans after a few idiots did a disservice to their otherwise brilliant following at Doncaster Rovers.

Alexander has only had six weeks working with a squad he plans to change in January – that Ryan East's loan to Rochdale will be made permanent in the New Year has been confirmed – but already they seem to have won his trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six straight wins with two goals conceded have certainly helped.

The Bantams manager was coy when asked if his players would be at Woodhouse Grove on the 25th but his answer "they will be working on Christmas Day" suggested that like many this week, there could be an element of working from home.

They earned that with the way they came from 1-0 down to beat Doncaster 3-1.

Alexander acknowledged the part a very supportive 2,845-strong away following played and they will be even better backed against Morecambe in Valley Parade’s first Boxing Day game since 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have to pay a very good game rather than a very good occasion," warned Alexander. "We can't get wrapped up in it.

TRUST: Graham Alexander believes his Bradford City players will repay him over Christmas

"The support we had on Friday certainly helped us when they were 1-0 down, the noise they were making, but we have to focus on what we have to do as individual footballers within the structure of the team.

"But we've got a lot of experience in that team that will help."

Five flares were thrown onto the grass and one fan removed for trying to get onto the field on Friday. At the club which suffered the worst fire disaster in English football in 1985 it was depressing and something it was quick to condemn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The club (is) expected to again suffer financial penalties after several similar instances last season," it warned. "We are working closely with Doncaster Rovers to identify those responsible for disorder, and intend to take the strongest possible action against individuals involved."