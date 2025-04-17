Bradford City v Notts County: Big-game League Two player Antoni Sarcevic on making more special memories plus a vow from banned Graham Alexander

FOOTBALL is all about making memories - especially at this time of year.

As Bradford City’s serial lower-division promotion exponent Antoni Sarcevic knows better than most.

The much-travelled Mancunian has gone up seven times in his career - including five promotions from the fourth tier. He has sampled glory at each of his last three clubs at this level in Plymouth Argyle - twice - Bolton Wanderers and Stockport County.

Almost exactly a year to the day on April 16, 2024 - against the side his current club face this evening in Notts County - he struck in a memorable 5-2 win which confirmed the League Two title for the Hatters, in front of almost 2,000 visiting fans.

Bradford City's Antoni Sarcevic heads away from Harrogate Town's Bryant Bilongo back in February. Photo: Tony Johnson.

There will be considerably more supporters in Sarcevic’s corner tonight and while another win would not be quite as momentous, it has the potential to be sweet all the same in an important occasion in the club’s quest to get over the promotion line.

City must make do without two of their big-game players in Richie Smallwood and Andy Cook, but Sarcevic - fit again after hamstring trouble - is someone who falls into that bracket.

At the start of spring, the odds on his availability would have been long, with boss Graham Alexander fearful he’d be out for the rest of the campaign following scans after his injury at Salford on March 1.

Some intense rehabilitation work with City head of medical Bobby Scarborough - labelled as ‘amazing’ by Sarcevic - has got him back ahead of schedule. It is certainly timely.

Bradford City's Antoni Sarcevic. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Sarcevic, who netted a Wembley play-off winner for Fleetwood in 2014, said: "Morecambe at home was to get promoted (last year with Stockport) and then we went to Notts away to win the title. I set up a few and scored myself.

"I am getting on a bit now and these are the games I want to play in and remember. When I saw the (home) atmosphere against Crewe, I was gutted because I thought: ‘this is why I signed for this club’ - to play in these atmospheres.

"There’s been a lot of expectation with every club I have been a part of and it’s a cliche, but it’s why I signed for these clubs as the end reward is amazing. If we can manage to do it this year, it would definitely be high up my list for sure. To celebrate promotion with this club would be special."

Sarcevic made his return from the bench in last weekend’s helter-skelter at Swindon.

Now, it is back to Valley Parade and having marvelled at the atmosphere generated among 20,000-odd fans in wins over Crewe and Colchester when he was watching on - he sent a video to his wife of the scenes - he will be glad to be back out on the pitch.

Even if his young children won’t be here to see it, that will have to wait..

He added: "I was buzzing for the boys. But you think: ‘what would I do to be on this pitch right now.’ Listen, I am back now and I can’t wait.

"My eldest is desperate to come. But I said: ‘Son, it’s eight o’clock, I think you will be flagging by half-time’..

"Obviously, I have been out for a few weeks and they have not been to the ground for a while. They can’t wait for the Fleetwood game.’

Smallwood and Cook will have company in the stands, with Alexander also present after copping a two-match touchline ban following last weekend’s chaos in Wiltshire.

The City chief picked up a sixth booking of the campaign for his protests shortly after Smallwood’s dismissal.

Despite the absence of those players, Alexander who will relay instructions from above to assistant Chris Lucketti in the technical area, is consoled by a fervent belief that City’s biggest asset is their team strength. Their strong reaction to Cook’s season-ending injury in January helps to explain why.

A win tonight would see Alexander’s side temporarily go level on points with leaders Port Vale and four clear of fourth-placed Doncaster Rovers ahead of the Good Friday programme. The Yorkshire rivals meet on Saturday week.

Alexander, who will check on several players affected by illness in the past week including Aden Baldwin and George Lapslie, added: "It’s a different player out (Smallwood), but the same scenario (as Cook). A big character and player for the club, historically.

"Even before my time and during, they have been two of the most consistent performers.

"Cooky had maybe missed one game in my time (before the injury) and Richie just a couple in the league. But all the players who know me and have worked with me a long time since I have been here know how much I talk about the team more than anything. People perceive teams to be one-man teams, but they never are.