Bradford City v Port Vale: Graham Alexander on 'tin hat' time for players as Bantams seek festive atonement
That was showcased in last Saturday's 3-0 loss at Notts County, with City assigned with providing some festive atonement to supporters in a key home double-header which kicks off against Port Vale today.
Manager Graham Alexander is the first to acknowledge the frustration, anger and depth of feeling among City followers in its aftermath.
Equally, he is also mindful of the need to be analytical in his own breakdown of events.
He said: "I don’t think we can be immune from it and ignore how the supporters feel. It’s a natural reaction and I wasn’t expecting anything different and I understand it.
"We are emotional when we are watching the game as well, but we have learnt over the years (that) to be professional, you have to see what the game is right there.
"I know supporters at all football clubs don’t think data is important, but I think it is. It paints a picture behind performances and can just direct a players’ focus to certain aspects that we need to do better on.
"We showed them the 15-minute dip we had in certain aspects. When you have cold, hard facts and video opinion, it’s black and white then and I think it helps. It is where we have to improve and do better.
"If it’s little and often, which we like it to be, it should hopefully supersede anything they are reading online or hearing elsewhere which might be emotion and not help them for the next game.
“It’s important to keep a balance on that side of it, but I think you are going to get exposed to it (criticism). You should get your tin hat on and take it."
As for the advice he gives to his players regarding engagement on such platforms, Alexander's message is pretty plain. The City chief continued: "It’s difficult, certainly in the modern day where social media follows players around into their homes.
"My advice to several players has always been ‘what are you doing?’ It’s like a sore on your hand that you keep poking and saying ‘this is sore when I do that’. Don’t do that..
"I understand it and think it’s a great platform for people to put their opinions on. But I don’t think it’s a healthy position for a player to be in when they get professional feedback."
City head into the game on the back of a testing run of one win in seven league matches, with Alexander urging his players to be proactive and on the front foot in their bid to provide their campaign with a boost at an important juncture.
He said: "It’s an open league and the challenge is there and everyone is optimistic for that chance as well and we have to go out and grab it.
"We can't be sitting back, hoping that because we are Bradford City, things are going to go our way. Absolutely no chance, we have to go out and grab it and when we are like that, we take it on the front foot, that is when we are at our best and it’s the one supporters buy into and see us like that."