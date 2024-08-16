Graham Alexander says his Bradford City players are "buzzing" to get onto a much-improved Valley Parade pitch for Saturday's League Two game against Salford City.

A wet winter and drainage issues made it a bit of an embarrassment at times last season, caused a spate of postponements (they were some away from home too) and made it harder to play football and dominate games on.

The surface has been relaid at great cost, with work starting much earlier than usual at the end of April to put that right, and having tried it out in a pre-season friendly against Sunderland, the players are looking forward to working on it, says manager Alexander.

“It’s the right colour for a start, so that’s good!" said Alexander of a surface that was perhaps at its worst for February's televised Football League Trophy semi-final against Wycombe Wanderers.

“It’s in great condition. Good finance has been put into it over the summer and Mick (head groundsman Mick Doyle) and his team have worked exceptionally hard.

“They want to have the best playing surface for us. The whole club wants to be proud of the pitch. Ultimately that’s the picture of Bradford City when people from around the country look at it.

“It wasn’t anybody’s fault. It was a series of mishaps and so forth.

"I know from being an ex-player, listening to the players at the Sunderland game and just seeing it going out for the warm-up, there was definitely a buzz there.”

BROWNED OFF: Bradford City groundstaff working on the Valley Parade pitch before February's Football League Trophy semi-final against Wycombe Wanderers

The pitch's biggest critic last season, Bradford captain Richie Smallwood, is reserving judgement for now but stresses it cannot be an excuse.

“The tests come in the winter when we get the heavy rain," he argued.

“But hopefully it can hold up and we keep the pitch looking pristine all year round.

“We can moan about it but it shouldn’t really be an excuse.

“I’m sure if it stays in half-decent condition, it can only benefit us as players who are going to step on it and try and play the football that we want.”