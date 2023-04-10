Bradford City v Sutton United: Draws providing a frustrating narrative for Bantams

SHOULD BRADFORD City miss out on a top-three finish - as is starting to look likely - then it will not be hard to cite the reason why.

Namely their plethora of draws, with the Bantams frustratingly having to settle for another point on Good Friday at Crawley Town.

All told, it was City's fifth draw in six matches and while they extended their unbeaten sequence to nine matches, there were no high fives afterwards.

While second-placed Northampton have lost the same amount of games as sixth-placed City - with the side in the final automatic promotion position in Carlisle having lost more matches, a tally of 14 draws so far this term for Mark Hughes's side is providing a frustrating narrative.

Mark Hughes. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

City, four points behind Carlisle with a game in hand, must make do without Matty Platt against Sutton following his dismissal for two yellow cards on Friday.

Romoney Crichlow was unavailable on Friday, but Hughes feels that he has adequate cover in that area of the pitch.