Bradford City v Swindon Town: Graham Alexander says fans still backing Bantams despite poor run

At a club which rightly has pretentions beyond League Two football, winless runs can be dangerous for managers.

But ahead of Saturday's visit from Swindon Town, Bradford City manager Graham Alexander senses supporters are still on his and his team’s side.

Tuesday's 3-2 win at Stockport County was the Bantams' first in seven matches and only their second in 10 – both in the cups. It is mid-October since they won a league game at Valley Parade, although they have only had two since.

But Alexander senses the fans are still with them, and is pretty confident he would know about it if they were not.

"I think the supporters are behind us, I saw that last week at Crewe (a 1-1 draw)," he said. "I know it was only the away support not the full support but they've seen their team play really well in the last two games and really got behind us.

"We know we've not been at our best in other games at times and they've let us know, which I have no problem with.

"But I'd never question their support for us as a group and their will to help us win.

"I've never seen that drop off.

"We have been on the road a lot over the last six or seven weeks and we've had a difficult time in certain games but if you look at the last two (league matches) we've really done well.

"I always really enjoy the games at Valley Parade and I think we've got a reasonable record there over the last six to seven months but we want to get back to winning ways of course after the last two home games.

"We need to crack on with that home form especially because it's important to us.

"It's important for the validation of the support we get but also it's extra points to climb up that table."

Antoni Sarcevic has trained all week as part of a fully-fit squad and could make only his fifth Bantams appearance nearly four months after his fourth.