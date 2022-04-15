Manager Mark Hughes has been working alongside chief executive Ryan Sparks to decide who should head up the League Two club’s transfer department.

“Ideally we’d like to make an appointment next week or, if not, the week after” said Hughes.

“Just collating all the information of the players out there needs someone to put them in the right piles. I haven’t got the time to do that myself.

Bantams manager Mark Hughes. Picture: Tony Johnson

“We’ve got close a couple of times and it hasn’t panned out for whatever reason but we’ve had a lot of interest and I’d expect an appointment will be made in the next week to 10 days.”

Lee Angol and Abo Eisa are two of just nine players contracted for 2022-23, but even they could be swept aside if they do not impress, and today’s visit of Tranmere Rovers might be a big chance. Angol played half-an-hour at Northampton Town last week, his first football for Hughes. Eisa has also had a hamstring problem, which has kept him out since November.

“Abo Eisa is at around 80 per cent of where he needs to be,” said Hughes. “Levi Sutton might be an option for Monday.”

Midfielder Sutton’s contract is running down but he has made five appearances for Hughes.

Last six games: Bradford City DLDLWW; Tranmere Rovers DDLDWW

Referee: C Boyeson (East Yorkshire)