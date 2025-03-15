JAMIE WALKER came to Bradford City to make memories.

It remains to be seen if the Scot will be around at the club for more next season, with his contract up this June.

Should he depart, being part of something special in 2024-25 would at least be something that could be never taken away and erase a painful episode too.

He said: "No matter what happens in the summer, I feel fully focused on achieving something special.

"The Carlisle semi-final (play-offs in 22-23) still hurts to this day and it was a disappointing day. I think if we can go one better this season, it will banish that defeat. Whether I leave or stay, I will leave with my head held high.

"When we are in this building within the environment and training and in the training ground and on match-day, the gaffer is trying to keep a lid on it, game by game.

"Away from work, in the city, it is difficult to get away from it. I live in Bingley and see people on the canal and at my son's training and the first thing they say to me is: ‘Are we going to do it this season?’

"When I speak to people at home, there’s been some difficult things along the way, I am not getting away from that.

"I think since I came, we have been one game from Wembley three times, twice in the EFL trophy and once in the play-offs. So there’s been some good times along the way.

"I am just hoping if we keep doing the right things and winning matches, come the end of the season, we will achieve what we set out to at the start of the season."

Should City do it, it will be sweetened by fans being here. During Walker’s last promotion with Hearts in 2020-21, it was during Covid when stadiums were deserted.

The 31-year-old added: "I talk to my son now and I’ve had three promotions.

"One was when he was six months old, one was in Covid and when I did it at Wigan, he was five or six. If we were to do it this year, he’s 10 years old and he’d remember it for the rest of his life.