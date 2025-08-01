Bradford City v Wycombe Wanderers: Why Graham Alexander's history lesson offers hope in the present

ON the previous occasion that Bradford City manager Graham Alexander led a club out of the fourth tier, the step up was handled consummately.

That arrived at Fleetwood Town - ironically the club whom City beat to secure automatic promotion to League One on an unforgettable final day of 2024-25.

Back in 2014-15, the Lancashire club's first ever season in the third tier, Alexander's side finished in a very respectable tenth place.

While managers who secure promotions must quickly get up to speed with the next level, which will always offer different challenges tactically and technically against more high-profile clubs than the ones they have left behind in the previous division, experience has taught Alexander not to be cowed by the challenge.

Alexander said: "You must have an open mind in football. I am not being flippant, but it's two goals, 22 players and one ball.

"It goes without saying that when you move up a level, everything goes up a level; the fitness levels, the quality and players who you play against, the stadiums and everything.

" If you don't raise your standard and level, regardless of what might be coming, it will be a tough and difficult season.

"But I believe we have enough experience in the team as players. I know myself and Chris |(Lucketti) have worked in League One and had success with winning teams there. It's just (a case of) 'bring the challenge on'.

"They will be different from week to week with the type of opponent we play. But I know where our levels can be and we have to reach those as often as possible."

Experience has been a theme of City's summer window work thus far with the likes of senior recruits Stephen Humphrys, Max Power and Curtis Tilt having previously been promoted at this level.

Bringing in winners of that ilk has been a deliberate strand in terms of their recruitment and Alexander is making no apologies for that.

He continued: "We have to understand the challenge of coming into this division. Not after one or two seasons away, but six or seven.

"There's no-one here from the previous time in League One, so we had to bring in that experience and knowledge and quality.

"It's just raising the levels of quality and not just looking at players who have played in League One, but those who have won regularly." City's first home game in League One since May 2019 will see Valley Parade bedecked in claret and amber as it was on a far more memorable May occasion earlier this year.

The feel-good factor will be palpable at a venue where City saw their colours lowered at league level on just two occasions last season and registered an outstanding points total of 55 from 23 matches, which incorporated a superb 17 victories.

On Friday, the Bantams announced that a total of 16,026 season tickets had been sold ahead of the new season, with the final tally enabling the club to record its all-time highest figure in terms of season-ticket revenue.

Alexander, who signed a new deal earlier this week alongside his assistant Lucketti, said: "We just want more of the same (from last season).

"The consistency we are looking for from our team will bring in the consistency of numbers and that feel-good factor. It all goes hand in hand.