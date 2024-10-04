Bradford City weighing up second free agent signing in a week

Bradford City could make their second free agent signing in the space of a week.

After taking ex-Leeds United centre-back Paul Huntington on Tuesday, the Bantams are weighing up whether to offer a contract to an un-named midfielder.

Antoni Sarcevic picked up an injury in only his fourth City game and Wigan Athletic loanee Joe Adams managed just three before the anterior cruciate ligament injury set to end his season.

Alex Pattison injured his hamstring at former club Harrogate Town, though it is only expected to keep him out for a few weeks.

“I don’t want three or four trialists," said manager Graham Alexander. "We did a little bit of that at the start of pre-season.

“I still believe the players we have are good enough to form a good enough team. It’s just the support and competition.”

Huntington said: "I think they've had quite a few in pre-season and even in the season that have come in and trained.”

Neill Byrne could return at home to Newport County on Monday. Fellow defender Aden Baldwin returned to full training on Friday but needs more time.

