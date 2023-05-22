All Sections
Bradford City will be 'even better' in 2023-24 insists Mark Hughes as Bantams chief makes recruitment pledge

MARK HUGHES is confident that Bradford City will be 'even better' in their quest to end their League Two penance in 2023-24 after being consigned to a fifth season at this level following events at Brunton Park.

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 22nd May 2023, 06:00 BST

The Bantams would eventually wilt in Cumbria as their season ended one game short after losing their play-off semi-final 3-2 on aggregate against Carlisle United.

But once the disappointment subsides, City will start to turn their thoughts to the new season and Hughes is positive on that count - while admitting that players will move on and key signings brought in to strategically improve certain areas.

He said: “The lads have put in a hell of a shift all year and credit to them. They’ve got us in this position.

Bradford City's Matt Derbyshire celebrates after scoring their sides first goal during the Sky Bet League Two play-off semi-final second leg match at Brunton Park, Carlisle. Picture date: Saturday May 20, 2023. PA Photo. See PA Story SOCCER Carlisle. Photo credit should read: Will Matthews/PA Wire.
Bradford City's Matt Derbyshire celebrates after scoring their sides first goal during the Sky Bet League Two play-off semi-final second leg match at Brunton Park, Carlisle. Picture date: Saturday May 20, 2023. PA Photo. See PA Story SOCCER Carlisle. Photo credit should read: Will Matthews/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

“Some will leave because that’s what happens at the end of a season. But the core of the squad is strong and we’ll add good quality and what we feel we need to strengthen areas we need to.

“We’ll be even better next year, so there’s still a lot to look forward to. We’re having conversations (on recruitment) as we speak. We’ve got a lot of time and a lot of thinking to do. But we’ll be in good shape next year.”

A pitch invasion followed the end of the game and despite referee Simon Mather not seeming to call time by blowing his whistle - with hordes of home supporters around the pitch's perimeter, Hughes did not take him to task. He added: “It got a bit messy at the end and could have developed into something a bit more significant and dangerous. Thankfully that didn’t happen.

“We had a few players that were still on the pitch but nothing untoward, so everybody was okay. It was probably the right decision.”

Bradford City's Richard Smallwood (left) and Scott Banks celebrate their side's goal at Carlisle before they were knocked out (Picture: Will Matthews/PA Wire)
Bradford City's Richard Smallwood (left) and Scott Banks celebrate their side's goal at Carlisle before they were knocked out (Picture: Will Matthews/PA Wire)
