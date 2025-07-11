Bradford City wing-back and former Harrogate Town man extends contract

BRADFORD City wing-back Lewis Richards has handed the League One outfit a boost after agreeing a new contract.

The 23-year-old has extended his stay at Valley Parade by a further year and is now contracted at the club until next summer.

Richards, who had been linked with a summer move to Stockport County, featured 22 times in the Bantams’ promotion campaign last term, scoring two goals in a season curtained by a injury.

Having elected to delay shoulder surgery due to a troublesome issue, Richards then damaged his hamstring in the game at Bromley in February.

Lewis Richards, pictured in Bradford City's new home kit for 2025-26. Picture courtesy of Bradford City AFC.

The former Wolves man joined the club in 2023 following previous spells in Yorkshire at Harrogate Town on loan. He has made 60 appearances in his time with City.

On penning fresh terms, Richards said: "I am really pleased to have re-signed with the club and extend my stay, especially after last season.

"The ambition of the club is massive and a real driving factor in me extending my stay, being promoted last season, I saw how big the club is and it was incredible to see.”

Expressing his delight at developments, City chief Graham Alexander added: “Lewis had had a difficult time with injury, but we believe he is a very good player with lots of potential in him.