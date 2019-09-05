Bradford City boss Gary Bowyer relieved as summer transfer window finally closes

After a summer that has seen a huge turnover in playing personnel at Valley Parade, Bradford City manager Gary Bowyer admitted that he was relieved to see the transfer window slam shut.

No fewer than 15 new faces have arrived, with plenty going the other way as the Bantams chief plots an immediate return to League One.

“It is a huge relief,” Bowyer said of the closing of the window.

”It is crazy because as soon as it opens you have all summer, yet we all chase around and end up doing deals last minute.

“I think we got in by two minutes on one of our deals, so it’s madness but it [deadline day] is what everybody loves.

“It takes a lot out of you for sure. A lot of time dealing with agents, speaking to players, watching clips and videos, checking up on people.

“It is unbelievably time-consuming, but you have to do it you have to make sure that the people that you’re bringing in are the right characters and the right people and the right footballers for this club.

“All the agents go away on holiday now and they get ready for December to start ringing you again so you have peace and quiet from them for about two months and then they come back and go again.

“It is tough. There’s no denying that.”

Bowyer is however satisfied with the business that City have done, the most recent of which saw winger Dylan Connelly and striker Aramide Oteh agree season-long loan deals.

And with the Bantams desperate to get back to winning ways following back-to-back league defeats, both players are in contention to feature against Northampton Town this weekend.

“Dylan and Aramide are in the mix,” boss Bowyer revealed.

“They have trained with us for the first time today and will add further competition to the squad.”

Skipper James Vaughan will return after being rested for Tuesday’s League Trophy clash with Bolton Wanderers, though City will be without the services of Jamie Devitt, who injured a hamstring in midweek.”

“We have had a setback with Jamie and are awaiting a medical report after he went down on Tuesday night,” Bowyer added.

Bradford boast a very good recent record against Northampton, winning nine and drawing two of the 11 meetings between the sides prior to a 2-1 loss at Valley Parade in January 2018.