Bradford City laying foundations with solid home form, believes Mark Hughes

On target: Harry Chapman, right, settled matters for Bradford City on Saturday. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Manager Mark Hughes believes home form holds the key to a successful season for the Bantams and he was delighted that City followed their 2-0 midweek win over Championship pacesetters Hull City in the Carabao Cup with their first League win at the expense of 10-man Newport.

Bradford made the perfect start when captain Richie Smallwood gave them a seventh- minute lead with a superb left foot shot into the top corner from 25 yards.

Newport were reduced to 10 men in the 37th minute when left back Declan Drysdale was sent off for bringing down Bradford’s leading scorer Andy Cook on the edge of the penalty area when he was through on goal.

Mark Hughes, Bradford City manager, happy with unbeaten home start (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

City took advantage by scoring a second goal in the 53rd minute when Harry Chapman dribbled into the box and, although keeper Nick Townsend got a hand to his shot, he could not prevent the ball from trickling over the line.

Bradford could not add to their lead, but had few alarms in defence as they saw out the game comfortably and Hughes said: “I thought we we were good value today. In fairness to Newport they kept us occupied in the second half despite going down to 10 men. They kept two men up front and it wasn’t going to be easy to break them down, but we got the job done.

“We could have created more chances in the second period, but we were fairly comfortable, scored two good goals and there were no real scares.

“It was important to get our first league win – the order of the day was to get three points. We have got to make sure we are difficult to beat at Valley Parade. That’s three home games unbeaten in league and cup which is first class home form.

“We have had a strong week and beaten two good teams. We defended well today, kept a clean sheet and I am happy where we are at the moment.”

Meanwhile, Bradford have condemned the supporter who threw a flare, hitting a fellow fan, during Saturday’s game, saying it shows a complete disregard for the club’s history.

The club is reviewing CCTV footage and asking for witnesses.

Bradford City: Lewis, Halliday, Platt, Crichlow, Ridehalgh, Banks (Young 58), Smallwood, Gilliead, Chapman (East 76), Angol (Sutton 68), Cook (Oliver 77). Unused substitutes: Doyle (gk), Songo’o, Odusina.

Newport County: Townsend, Newman, Drysdale, Willmott (Bowen 35), Dolan (A Lewis 61), Bogle (Zimba 61), Bennett, Collins (Evans 61), Wildig (Waite 35), A Lewis. Demetriou. Unused substitutes: Day (gk), Moriah-Welsh.