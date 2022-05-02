Bradford City win brings optimism for next season

Certainly, this was one of best displays since the arrival of manager Mark Hughes as goals from Charles Vernam (2), Yann Songo’o and Andy Cook wrapped up victory.

With one game remaining, the Bantams are 14th in League Two heading into an important summer for Hughes.

He said: “I am delighted. I thought the performance was really good. It is a difficult place to come. They have got ambitions of getting themselves out of the division.

Bantams manager Mark Hughes. Picture: Tony Johnson

“You can see how they get results here. They play very direct football, and their goalkeeper is their biggest threat.

“Everybody saw that we were prepared for what happened today.”

Sutton threatened first when Will Randall hit the post, but City took a16th-minute lead as Vernam headed home Luke Hendrie’s cross.

The hosts were level 10 minutes into the second half as Alistair Smith fired a superb strike into the top corner.

But Bradford restored their lead in the 77th minute with Vernam sliding home his second goal from Liam Ridehalgh’s cross.

Defender Songo’o (85) added a third from close range from Elliot Watt’s corner before substitute Cook scored in stoppage time.

Hughes added: “I was really pleased with the impact of the substitutes, because I think it shows they were ready to play a part.”

Sutton Utd: Bouzanis, Barden (Boldewijn 78), Goodliffe, John, Milsom, Ajiboye, Beautyman, Smith, Randall, Wilson (Olaofe 78), Bennett (Bugiel 45). Unused substitutes: Wyatt, Rowe, Davis, Nelson.

Bradford: Bass, Hendrie, Songo’o, O’Connor, Ridehalgh, Gilliead (Sutton 81), Watt, Pereira (Kelleher 70), Walker, Vernam, Angol (Cook 67). Unused substitutes: O’Donnell, Cooke, Foulds, Evans.