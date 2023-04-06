Latest news emerges as Bradford City hunt down promotion to League One

Bradford City’s promotion rivals Mansfield Town could welcome back Nottingham Forest loan man Will Swan before the end of the season. The attacker has been out of action with an ankle injury but may well return for the final four matches of the campaign which would be a big boost for the Stags.

The 22-year-old has returned to his parent club for treatment recently. However, Nigel Clough is hoping he returns for the push for promotion.

Mansfield are currently 8th in the League Two table and are three points behind Bradford. Their boss has said, as per the Chad: “Will is under Forest’s supervision with all their facilities and he checks in with us every now and again. We’re hoping he may be back in a couple of weeks for the last four games.

“When you look at important key players and who is going to get you a goal at times when you’re struggling at home, he has done that so many times through this season. He is a big, big miss. “People like Will Swan are vital and it’s his goals that have got us to where we are in a lot of ways. He is our leading scorer.”

Swan signed for Mansfield on loan last summer after being given the green light to leave Nottingham Forest after their promotion to the Premier League. He has since scored nine goals in 29 games for the Stags and is their top scorer.