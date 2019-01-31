Jacob Butterfield lined up for loan switch from Derby County to Bradford City

BRADFORD CITY have targetted a deadline-day move to bring in Derby County midfielder Jacob Butterfield to his hometown club.

The former Barnsley, Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough player is down the pecking order at Pride Park and has not featured for the club during the reign of Frank Lampard.

Butterfield, who spent much of last season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, is out of contract at Derby in the summer.

The proposed deal would see the Bantams pay a portion of Butterfield’s wages, with the player keen to kick-start his career after a tough time in Derbyshire.