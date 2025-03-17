Bradford City's absentee list catches up with them on day when referee Thomas Parsons does them no favours - final word on controversial Tranmere loss

YOU get used to winning – Graham Alexander had been saluting home victories of late as prolifically as Willie Mullins tips his hat to acknowledge the applause in the winners’ enclosure at the Cheltenham Festival.

But sometimes, you don’t have it your own way for some unfathomable – or deeply frustrating – reason.

For Galopin Des Champs in the Gold Cup last Friday, read Bradford City the next day. Mullins had a good week at the home of jump racing and City have had a good run; a club record 10 successive victories in total. But nothing lasts forever.

City had justifiable cause to feel that they had been swindled on the day, for sure.

Tranmere substitute Harvey Saunders’ jig of delight when he hoodwinked Jack Shepherd to earn a penalty in the afternoon’s big moment on 56 minutes was telling – when you are fighting for survival in the English Football League, you’ve got to pick a pocket or two. This was artful dodger territory.

After Josh Hawkes converted from 12 yards – to scupper City's hopes of a seventh successive home clean sheet for the first time since 1953-54 – it was a well-worn script.

Struggling away team takes a shock and contentious lead and then proceeds to do everything in their power to disrupt an opponent's rhythm to hold on and protect their precious gains.

Going down at the merest contact, eating into the clock and packing the defence amid a super-low block; whatever it takes.

FRUSTRATION: Bradford City boss Graham Alexander. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

When you are in Tranmere’s shoes, you would do that, wouldn’t you. Bradford would have done the same in their position, let's face it.

For all that Tranmere didn’t help things with their spoiling tactics, Bradford didn’t help themselves and things ultimately caught up with them on a day which saw 15 minutes of added-on time following a medical emergency involving a home supporter on 70 minutes. City never really looked like levelling, in truth.

Without game-breakers in Antoni Sarcevic, Alex Pattison and Bobby Pointon, not to mention Andy Cook – a player who they have had to get accustomed to dealing without for a decent while now – City lacked authority in the final third and that big-game player who you need at this juncture in proceedings.

They were missing a fair bit. Their starting line-up had mustered a combined total of 12 league goals this term. Two Tranmere players in former Bantams player Omari Patrick and Kristian Dennis had that many between them for a Rovers side who were winless on the road since October 19 before this latest trip.

Bradford City's Jack Shepherd (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Jamie Walker hinted at things on the odd occasion, in the first half especially. But it was fleeting. At the top end, little dropped for Michael Mellon and George Lapslie’s timing wasn’t as exquisite as it was in the previous home game when he netted twice.

As the clock ticked down, it got a bit predictable as City dropped points on home soil for the first time in 11 matches since December 3.

Referee Thomas Parsons was also in charge for that particular fixture, a 1-1 draw against Barrow.

The Mancunian has ‘previous’ with Bradford. On the first day of last season, he dismissed Daniel Oyegoke in a fixture against Crawley which saw 11 cautions handed out. He did not endear himself to those of a claret and amber persuasion again once here.

Bradford City captain Richie Smallwood. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Two home players received bookings in the first half on Saturday for challenges, while similar ones from those in visiting colours just received a talking to. The signs were there for City. And so it proved.

Alexander rued: "Unfortunately, a decision went against us that was a wrong one. I’ve watched it back and Jack has played the ball.

"If harsh decisions go against you like that and they take advantage, it becomes more difficult to create those chances.

"They stopped committing men forward and defended in a more determined way.

"That’s why these decisions are so important and why I was so disappointed it was given against us.

"It’s one we have to take on the chin and go into next week.”

City were on message in the first half in fairness, but the breakthrough which would have changed Tranmere's mindset was not forthcoming.

Richie Smallwood, Bradford's best on the day, was not far away with an early drive, while a curler from Brandon Khela went close.

A big moment saw Lasplie fire over from close range following Brad Halliday's centre, with visiting keeper Luke McGee also keeping out Jamie Walker's effort. One of those days.

Bradford City: Walker; Byrne, Baldwin, Shepherd; Halliday (Leigh 90+1), Khela, Smallwood, Adaramola (Wright 71); J Walker, Lapslie (Kavanagh 71); Mellon. Unused substitutes: Hilton, Oduor, Huntington, Crichlow.

Tranmere Rovers: McGee; Norman, O’Connor, Turnbull, Wood; Finley, Hendry (Jennings 74); Hawkes (Bradshaw 73), Morris (Merrie 36), Patrick (Garrett 103); Dennis (Saunders 46). Unused substitutes: Egan, Taylor.