Mark Hughes says leaders are harder to find in modern football, so he is pleased he could bring another to Bradford City this month.

Adam Clayton made his Bantams debut at Stockport County on Tuesday, and it was instantly obvious he had been around the block, playing for the likes of Leeds United, Huddersfield Town, Middlesbrough and until last week, Doncaster Rovers.

Sitting at the base of a midfield diamond, the 34-year-old showed a composure on the ball which made you wonder why Rovers did not think he was for them but just as important was what he said.

Clayton says he did not learn to communicate properly on a football pitch until he his mid-20s but he wishes he had as a teenager. In an increasingly multi-cultural game and less vocal society, it is a dying art.

"It's something I've prided myself on from probably 26 onwards," he said. "Tony Pulis showed me what you can do defensively with your voice and it's something I took on. I think I've got quite good at it and I quite enjoy it but it is a skill.

"It's not just like talking in the dressing room. You can be a boisterous person and not know how to do that on the pitch.

"It's about learning how, what and why. It's like learning how to pass.

"It's not just about being confident and loud, you've got to really learn it.

DEMAND: Mark Hughes wanted more leadership added to his Bradford City team this month

"If I could choose a skill to start again with at 15, that's probably what I'd choose.

"It comes with experience and you've got to feel like you've got the authority within the group.

"Hopefully that's something I can bring and make others do more."

His new manager hopes so too.

"Leaders aren't as prevalent," said Hughes who retired from playing in 2002. "I think there is more of an onus on looking to the sideline rather than understanding what's happening now.

"It's quite difficult to recognise in the heat of a football match what the opposition are trying to do with you when you're just trying to cope with the demands on you.

"It takes a lot of talent and a lot of experience to recognise what's happening within a game as you're in it.

"But there's still good leadership. One of the best leaders I was ever involved with was Vincent Kompany and from the first moment I was in his company it was a guy I realised was going to lead people."

Being more vocal is something Hughes wanted from his squad, and he is encouraged that 25-year-old goalkeeper Harry Lewis has identified it an area he wants to improve."At times I've felt we've maybe been a little bit quiet on the pitch and we just need more numbers actively involved in that part of the game," said Hughes. "It will allow us to be more effective.

"We talk time and time again about not just general play but set plays, it's about getting organised early and you have to communicate on the pitch. It makes a hard job easier if you get and impart help.

"Being able to communicate loudly, clearly, concisely and correctly is a massive thing.