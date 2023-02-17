ADAM CLAYTON has relatively recent experience of what it is like to be a visiting player intent upon spoiling the party at the University of Bradford Stadium.

Clayton's former club Doncaster Rovers proved party poopers on the opening day of the season as City were frustrated and their flow disrupted in a 0-0 draw.

Other sides have done the same. City's midweek win over Tranmere was just their sixth in 15 home league fixtures this term.

If Mark Hughes's side are to get out of League Two, that ratio must improve – and for Clayton, it’s all about enjoyment for City, who host Barrow tomorrow.

Andy Cook celebrates scoring Bradford City's second goal against Tranmere Rovers with Richie Smallwood. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Clayton said: “When I came to this stadium as a Doncaster player, it raises your game 10 per cent.

“Playing in front of a record crowd on that day, it’s the best stadium in the league.

“People will be excited to play here and you have to match that week in, week out. It’s difficult sometimes.

“But I think at the moment we are stepping up to that challenge. You can see before the game the dressing room is bouncing, it’s full of energy, the right words are being said.

“It’s up to us to keep it going. At the moment we are, so we’ll take the credit, but we’ve got to keep doing it."

City – who have beaten Tranmere and Stevenage in their last two fixtures – are aiming for their third successive win in a week for the first time since September, having vanquished those same opponents during a triple-whammy of victories in the autumn.

Clayton added: “If we can top it off with another win on Saturday, it’s been a very successful week going into a big bunch of fixtures that will determine where we’re going to be.