Adam Clayton says Bradford City are showing the resilience they need to win promotion but he admits they need to go a step further.

The Bantams host Carlisle United having lost one of their last 12 League Two matches, although they have been frustrated by three consecutive draws. The points dropped would have put them above fourth-placed Carlisle.

The flipside is they came from behind twice at home to Hartlepool United as Andy Cook took his goal tally for the season to 25.

"You never know, it might be that point that gets you over the line," said veteran Clayton.

EXPERIENCE: Adam Clayton won promotion to the Premier League with Middlesbrough

"I remember the Boro promotion, we had probably four or five of the last 10 games where we won them in the last minute. When you're not at your best you need to grind and dig one out. We've done that in the last two home games.

"It's a good sign because the good performances are definitely in there."

Thanks to Cook, former Leeds United, Huddersfield Town, Middlesbrough and Doncaster Rovers midfielder Clayton says Bradford always have hope.

"We're fully aware of his knack of putting the ball in the net so you never feel out of the game," he said. "If you can get him a sniff of the goal it's got a good chance of going in at the moment."

Clayton joined in January until the end of the season but has eyes on staying longer.

"It's not really about the money side of things, fortunately, for me now, it's about enjoyment, believing in something and people wanting you around,” he said.

"It's a massive club not settling for something, it's got ambitions, a former Premier League manager (Mark Hughes) and the most fans in the league. I'd be more than happy to stay so hopefully I can do enough to warrant that."

Last six games: Bradford DDDWWW; Carlisle DWWWWL

Referee: W Finnie (Beds)