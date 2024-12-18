Bradford City's Aden Baldwin incentivised to get back healthy for return to Notts County

ADEN Baldwin's return to first-team action for Bradford City is well-timed both from a team and personal perspective.

The central defender was absent from the side for just over three months before making his comeback from the bench in the 1-1 draw with Barrow on December 3.

The 27-year-old subsequently earned his place back in the starting line-up for the game at Crewe Alexandra four days later.

Baldwin's spell out of action - he injured his hamstring at the end of August - was compounded by the fact that he only joined in the summer.

He is now eager to make up for lost time with a return to action ahead of his first return to Meadow Lane to former club Notts County being a nice bonus, even if it did not initially cross his mind.

Baldwin left Notts at the end of last season, but will always retain a place in the Magpies' fans for two huge contributions in the season when they returned to the EFL.

He fired a second-half double - including an equaliser in the sixth minute of injury time - in Notts' 3-2 extra-time victory over Boreham Wood in the National League play-off semi-final in May 2023, capping a dramatic comeback from 2-0 down at half-time.

On returning to the pitch in time for a nostalgic return to his former club, he commented: "Personally, I didn’t think of it like that.

"I tried to get back fit when the time was right quickly and as safe as possible.

"However, it being mentioned makes me more motivated to get match fit for the game. Of course, I want to play every game, not just the Notts County game. But I know it is coming up and it will be a great game."

Injuries to Baldwin, Niall Byrne and Ciaran Kelly prompted Bantams manager Graham Alexander to enter the free agent market at the start of October to bring in some defensive cover in the shape of the vastly-experienced Paul Huntington, whose short-term deal is due to end at the beginning of January.

Huntington's seniority has shone through during his time at the club, earning the respect of his peers, including Baldwin.

He added: "Paul is great. You have to highlight his experience and he really helps the lads.

"You see the way he plays, he’s very physical and he’s very assured in what he wants to do and how he does it and it helps everyone around him.