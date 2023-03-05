MARK HUGHES praised leading scorer Andy Cook as Bradford City recorded their third win in eight days with a dramatic last gasp victory over Colchester in front of a record breaking 20,383 crowd at Valley Parade.

The Bradford manager enjoyed what he described as 'wild scenes' as Cook broke the deadlock in the third minute of stoppage time with his 22nd goal of the season and his third in as many games before supplying the pass for substitute Scott Banks to put the result beyond doubt with the Bantams' second goal two minutes later.

For much of the game, City supporters in Valley Parade's biggest crowd for fourth tier match were frustrated as Colchester restricted the Bantams to few scoring scoring chances.

However, City, who used four substitutes in an effort to break the deadlock stepped up the pace in the closing stages and were rewarded with two late goals that gave them their fifth win in six matches and lifted them to fifth in the League Two table.

TOP MAN: Andy Cook scored Bradford City's first against Colchester United late on before setting up a second goal for the home side. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

The match was heading for a goalless draw when Banks saw his shot deflected for a corner and fellow substitute Harry Chapman swung the resulting flag kick high into the goalmouth for Cook to score with a close range header.

Then, as Colchester mounted an attack to try to salvage an equaliser, City broke away down the left and Cook played the ball into the path of Banks to score the second goal.

Colchester were the more threatening side in the first half and it needed two fine saves from Harry Lewis to prevent them from taking the lead.

He did well to turn away a header from former Bradford defender Conor Wood and also blocked a shot from Tom Hopper with his legs. Defender Matty Platt headed against the post in the 79th minute - City's best chance - before the frantic finish.

GOOD SPIRITS: Bradford City manager Mark Hughes Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Hughes said: "There were wild scenes at the end and a great atmosphere in the stadium. The crowd were great - they got behind us and got us over the line.

"The emotion at the end was brilliant. I thought we deserved it, but we knew they would make it difficult for us - they are a decent team.

"Andy Cook is working really hard at the moment. He didn't get much from their centre halves, but he finished the game with a fantastic goal and then provided an assist for the second goal which took the game away from them. He is in fine form at the moment - he thrives on goals.

"We had the disappointment of losing to Barrow in our previous home match, but to win three in a row since then and five out of our last six matches is encouraging.

"Building momentum is important in any sport and we need to keep it going."

Bradford City: Lewis, Halliday, Platt, Stubbs, Ridehalgh, Clayton (Chapman 85), Gilliead (East 62) , Smallwood (Osadebe 62), Walker, Cook, Costello (Banks 68). Unused substitutes: Doyle (gk), Crichlow, Kelly.

Colchester United: O'Hara, Greenridge, Chllvers (Fevrier 90), Kelleher, Read (Newby 90), Ashley, Jay, (Akinde 89), Tchamadeu, Wood, Hopper (Tovide 83), Hall. Unused substitutes: Smith (gk), Marshall - Miranda, Terry.