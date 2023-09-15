All Sections
Bradford City's average League Two attendance compared to Notts County, MK Dons, Wrexham and more - gallery

It is no secret there are some incredibly well-supported clubs below the Premier League.
Tom Coates
Published 15th Sep 2023, 14:39 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 14:41 BST

Even three divisions below the top flight, in League Two, there are clubs backed by bumper crowds on a weekly basis.

Among them are Bradford City, a former top flight club still strongly supported following their fall through the leagues.

But where do the Bantams rank when it comes to average attendances in League Two this season?

Here are this season’s average attendance figures, courtesy of Transfermarkt.

Here are the League Two average attendance figures.

1. League Two average attendances

Here are the League Two average attendance figures. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

2,028

2. 24. Forest Green Rovers

2,028 Photo: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

2,081

3. 23. Harrogate Town

2,081 Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

2,416

4. 22. Accrington Stanley

2,416 Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

