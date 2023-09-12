All Sections
It may have been the international break but it was business as usual in League Two.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 12th Sep 2023, 16:03 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 16:17 BST

The fourth tier again delivered an intriguing weekend of football, although it was not a particularly successful one for Yorkshire sides.

Bradford City were held to a draw on home turf by Grimsby Town, while a late Gillingham winner defeated Harrogate Town.

Doncaster Rovers remain winless in League Two this season, with Wrexham the latest side to get the better of them.

But which League Two fixture was the most well-attended?

Here are the fourth tier attendances from the weekend.

Here are the weekend's League Two attendances.

1. League Two attendances

Here are the weekend's League Two attendances. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

1,855

2. 11. Forest Green Rovers 1-4 Crewe Alexandra

1,855 Photo: Alex Burstow/Getty Images

2,663

3. 10. Crawley Town 4-1 Newport County

2,663 Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

2,847

4. 9. Salford City 1-2 Walsall

2,847 Photo: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

