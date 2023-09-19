Bradford City's Brad Halliday makes admission following Harrogate Town draw and addresses anger of fans
Mark Hughes’ men have not made the fast start many expected of them in League Two, picking up just two wins across their opening eight games.
Their 1-1 draw with Harrogate Town drew boos from the University of Bradford Stadium faithful at the full-time whistle and Halliday has conceded Bradford need to improve.
Speaking after the Harrogate result made it back-to-back home draws, he said: “The fans are well within their rights to express their opinions and as a team we’ve got to look at that and address that.
"We all know ourselves it’s not good enough. I think to dominate a lot of the possession today and not create as many chances as we’d like to, it’s tough to take but it’s a point on the board and a step in the right direction.
“We’ve just got to stick our chest out and plough through it, I suppose. We know the ability we’ve got in the group and we’re confident. Once the wins come, hopefully they come and they don’t stop.”
Bantams boss Mark Hughes bemoaned the lack of a focal point in attack, with talismanic forward Andy Cook still on the way back from injury.
Halliday has admitted there was a reliance on Cook’s goals last season.
He said: “It’s a tough spell. We did rely on Andy last year with his goals, probably too much. This season, we need to spread those goals around throughout the team so there isn’t as much pressure on Andy to score them.”
The Bantams are back in action on Saturday, September, 23, when they will make the trip to Wales to face Newport County.