Given their team drew its only previous home match this season against ten-man Doncaster Rovers, given they had lost on Saturday despite equalising at Barrow in stoppage time, given they only had a one-goal advantage over Championship opposition Hull City who hit the post through Sean McLoughlin with 20 minutes to play, the home fans could have been forgiven for being a little nervous.

But the noise generated by the 5,394 crowd at the League Cup first-round tie demonstrated a faith which could be crucial if the Bantams are to achieve promotion from League Two this season. Any big following is only an advantage when they get behind the team, a hindrance when doubts, nerves and frustrations take over.

“I was told the crowd was just over 5,000 but it didn’t seem like that,” said Bradford’s former Premier League manager Mark Hughes. “It felt like twice as much.

Mark Hughes congratulates his team at full time. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“They were fantastic once again.

“It’s a simple equation: if we give them good play, good performances, determined performances, goals and incidents in games they will back us to the hilt.

“The welcome I’ve had since I’ve come to the club has been fantastic. It’s arguably the best I’ve ever had at any club.

“But that only continues if we keep giving the fans what they want and what they crave. That’s success.

Mark Hughes, Bradford City manager, applauds the fans (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“I think they (the fans) grew in confidence as the game went on. They understood we were playing the right way with the right gameplan.

“When a good-level opposition has to change formations because it wasn’t quite working for them that shows you are affecting them in an adverse way.

“That’s a credit to all the guys.”

Bradford are at home again on Saturday, to Newport County in League Two.