A win for Bradford City against Harrogate Town could have eased a lot of tension at the University of Bradford Stadium.

Unfortunately for the Bantams, a third consecutive league draw did little to alleviate it.

Harrogate’s ascent in recent years has been in stark contrast to Bradford’s relative lack of progress.

Bantams fans will have been hoping for more than they have seen so far this season, certainly in terms of results.

Harrogate travelled across Yorkshire with a game plan, intent on frustrating their opponents with men behind the ball and a gritty approach to defending.

Put simply, it worked as they battled to a 1-1 draw.

Bradford lacked the conviction required to carve open the compact Sulphurites, antagonising fans with their hesitation and distinct lack of urgency.

Room to maneuver was at a premium, as Harrogate looked to suffocate Bradford’s attacking contingent.

The hosts found it difficult to break through the lines but Jamie Walker and Chisom Afoka did manage to test Mark Oxley in the Harrogate goal.

Harrogate’s patience and grit in the face of waves of attacks was rewarded when Matty Daly, formerly a Bradford loanee, broke the deadlock. The midfielder capitalised on uncertainty in the Bradford backline to find the net.

Bradford appeared to be heading for a shock defeat until Brad Halliday’s delivery from deep was flicked home by Jamie Walker in the dying embers.

Boos rang out at full-time but Bradford boss Mark Hughes has called for calm.

He said: “There’s a little bit of frustration at the moment but we’ve just got to remind ourselves that it’s early in the season. We've got new players coming in, trying to make an impact.

"We're reintegrating other guys that have been injured as well. It's not an easy time. People have just got to keep their nerve a little bit and just relax a bit.”

He did, however, concede his side had been “a little bit safe”.

Hughes explained: “The only criticism from my point of view is on occasions we were a little bit safe.

"I think sometimes you've just got to knock it out of your feet and try and get past people and see where that takes you.”

In the wake of a frustrating result, fans want a boost and Bradford supporters did get one post-match, with Hughes admitting talismanic forward Andy Cook could soon return from injury.

He said: "We just didn't have that cutting edge that I've talked about and it's difficult because personnel aren't available to us.

"We haven't the got the option of a Cooky coming on, or being on the pitch, or a Vadaine Oliver coming late on just to change our approach. We couldn't change our approach today. That's the reality of where we are.

“We're getting people back hopefully; Cooky may well be an option next week so that will help.”

Town boss Simon Weaver said: “I was disappointed only to achieve a draw because the standard of performance was high.

“I thought we deserved the three points but we don’t want to be known as the unlucky team, the last-minute team. We’ve got to be better at sealing the deal.”

Bradford City: Lewis, Halliday, Platt, Stubbs, Richards; Smallwood (Wilson 75), Gilliead; Afoka (Smith 75), Oduor, Walker; Pointon (Tulloch 75).

Unused substitutes: Doyle, Oyegoke, Osadebe, McDonald.

Harrogate Town: Oxley, Ramsay, O’Connor, McDonald, Gibson; Falkingham, Thomson (Sutton 67), M. Daly; Folarin (Sivi 73), Armstrong, Odoh (J. Daly 90).

Unused substitutes: Thomas, Sims, Foulds, Burrell.