Graham Alexander feels small but crucially important details are undermining good Bradford City performances at the moment, but he is more focused on what his players are doing well.

The Bantams have won one of their last six games in all competitions – at home to non-league Aldershot Town in the FA Cup – but with the exception of a 2-1 defeat to Doncaster Rovers, Alexander has been pleased with performances.

So whilst not neglecting critical failings at both ends of the field, he does not want to destroy the mood of his players ahead of Saturday's scheduled League Two visit from Accrington Stanley.

Last week's 1-1 draw at Colchester United, where the hosts equalised through a corner in the ninth added minute, was a case in point.

“On Monday we started (our analysis) with the build-up to the corner," explained Alexander. "We covered certain aspects and then went into footage of the goal. Could we have done this or that?

“But then we focused on what we’d done really well.

“I think we’ve conceded six goals in the first 20 minutes in away games. We didn’t even concede a shot on target for 60 minutes (at Colchester).

“We’ve gone to the 99th minute but look at the improvement we’ve made on what we worked on.

MINDSET: Bradford City manager Graham Alexander. 23rd March 2024

“Unfortunately, we conceded after five minutes on Tuesday night (against Rotherham United in the Football League Trophy) but we didn’t concede another shot on target for the rest of the game.

“We have to keep that positivity on the defensive side and then try at work at the other end on taking the opportunities that we create.

“I don’t say, ‘You made a mistake here, you made a mistake there,’ because the players will know that.

“It’s, 'Can we do this better next time?' and 'Look at what we did do well.'

“It’s important to look at genuine positives. I like to be on the encouraging side of it and empowering the players that we are good enough to win these games of football.

“It’s certainly not 20 minutes of negativity. I don’t believe that takes us forward. It might get something off my chest but that’s just being selfish.”

Alexander tries to be very blinkered in his approach and claimed to be unaware Accrington were the team he claimed his first league win as Bantams manager against a year ago next week.

“It’s just become a pattern," he said. "You wake up every day thinking, ‘How do we win?’

“It’s just where my mind goes to automatically.

“We all want to do well in our jobs, to survive, pay the mortgage, we’re always thinking about improving ourselves and our life.

“I’ve got a lot of responsibility and love that. I’ve got to focus on the things that people expect.

“Sometimes it’s hard to control your mood because we’re human but the question I ask myself is ‘What do they need from me?’

“I want to win myself and feel good about my job but it’s what the players need.