The Bantams' agreement with Utilita Energy recently ended and the club have now announced a new, long-term partnership with the city's university.

The arrangement is in place until at least the end of the 2025-26 campaign, with the four-year investment signifying a commitment to improving social and economic mobility across the Bradford district.

A crowd of over 18,000 is expected at the University of Bradford's 'first appearance' against Doncaster Rovers in Saturday's League Two opener.

Professor Shirley Congdon (left), vice-chancellor of the University of Bradford pictured with Davide Longo (right), Bradford City's chief commercial officer. Picture courtesy of BCAFC.

Professor Shirley Congdon, vice-chancellor of the University of Bradford, said: “Bradford City’s values and vision closely align with those of the University of Bradford.

“Our focus is on making a difference and changing lives through equality of opportunity. We are committed to social inclusion and making a positive impact on society.

“This partnership with Bradford City is a way to build pride in Bradford and benefit the local community, and the club will also be able to harness our strengths in research and innovation."

City’s chief commercial officer, Davide Longo added: “We are delighted to be announcing the launch of the University of Bradford Stadium, and the beginning of a partnership with the University of Bradford, which is hugely significant on many levels.

"This agreement is one we feel has been a long time in the making, with another of the proud city’s key pillars, and a relationship which we hope will help unlock many doors for people across the district, while strengthening ties and creating further opportunities for both parties in the city.

"With a firm vision to improving social and economic inclusion in Bradford, and changing lives through equal opportunities, the deal represents another huge step in the right direction for us as a club.