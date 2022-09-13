Bradford City's Jake Young on developing from a boy to a man after leaving Sheffield United

The striker, 21, who has netted three times in his last two games for the Bantams, is likely to step out in front of a sell-out away contingent at Prenton Park on Tuesday and it's a far cry from few years ago.

In the summer of 2020, his career was at a crossroads after being released by Sheffield United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cut and thrust of competitive football - a world away from the safe environment of under-23s football called at Forest Green and he hasn't looked back.

Jake Young. Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA.

Equally, now his career is in an upward trajectory, he can appreciate all he has been through and fully value his journey.

Young told The Yorkshire Post: “When I left Sheffield United, it was during the first lockdown and I was thinking: 'I am going to struggle to find somewhere here.'

"I didn't want to go back to (under) 23s because as good as an experience it was, while it is competitive, there is no promotion or relegation to fight for.

"It was a little bit too much 'going through the motions' and I knew I wanted to play first-team football where it meant something and you are really playing for something. I was happy to move anywhere. It was the first time where I was living on my own and about getting used to that. It has stood me in good stead for the future.

"You are playing for mortgages and playing for your family and the next contract a lot of the time and it means a lot more and you can feel that in the changing rooms, whether you win or lose.”

Last six games: Tranmere WDLLWL; Bradford LWLDWW.

Referee: A Herczeg (Durham).