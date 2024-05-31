Bradford City's latest defensive recruit brought to add attacking spice and promotion experience

Graham Alexander has turned to centre-back Aden Baldwin to provide some of the extra attacking qualities he has been on the lookout for next season.

Baldwin has joined on an initial two-year contract after being released by Notts County and the 26-year-old.

It was significant that Baldwin described himself as “a mobile centre-back and I also like to play with the ball at my feet, out from the back."

He added: “I like to play in front of big crowds and lots of fans, so hopefully that allows me to play my best game. I missed the opportunity to play here last year, so am really looking forward to doing it for this club.”

NEW SIGNING: Centre-back Aden Baldwin has put pen tp paper on an initial two-year contract

Baldwin made 66 league starts in his two years at Meadow Lane, including Bradford's 4-2 defeat there in November, early in manager Alexander's tenure.

“I am excited about bringing a player of Aden's talent on board," said Alexander.

“He has excellent defensive attributes and his quality in possession will bring another dimension to our attacking play.

“He is another player with promotion experience. I am delighted he decided to join our quest for success, and am sure his team-mates and our supporters will appreciate what he will add.”

A product of Baldwin came through Forest Green Rovers’ academy, joining Championship side Bristol City in 2016 before making a first-team appearance. The Robins loaned him to Weston-super-Mare, Cheltenham Town and Eastleigh before he moved permanently to Milton Keynes Dons, pre-dating Alexander's time there.