Bradford City's latest £3m market value compared to Doncaster Rovers, Mansfield Town, Salford City, Swindon Town, Harrogate Town, Tranmere Rovers and other League Two rivals

Ahead of the new season, we took a look at player and club market values to gauge which ends of the table each team should be competing at.

Two of Yorkshire's three League Two representatives, Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers, are among the early favourites to be promoted while Harrogate Town are tipped to compete at the other end of the table.

The market values of each team, gathered by Transfermarkt, offer a fair indication of the divide in wealth within any given league, and also open up a debate over whether the wildly-inflated transfer market provides an accurate representation of a footballer's true worth.

Transfermarkt have recently updated their player market values ahead of the upcoming campaign, and we've taken a look at the value of Yorkshire's League Two squads to see how they rank alongside their fourth-tier rivals.

As well as that, we've identified every club's most valuable player, based on their market value.

More changes can be expected over the coming weeks as players continue to move in and out of Yorkshire's three League Two clubs...

24th: Stockport County Club market value: £495k. Most valuable player: Will Collar (£225k).

23rd: Grimsby Town Club market value: £743k. Most valuable player: Bryn Morris (£225k).

22nd: Carlisle United Club market value: £1.17m. Most valuable player: Kristian Dennis (£315k).

21st: Barrow AFC Club market value: £1.35m. Most valuable players: Sam Foley and Robbie Gotts (£225k).