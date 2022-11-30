News you can trust since 1754
Bradford City's League Two game at Gillingham moved due to knock-on effect of FA Cup second-round replay

Bradford City's League Two trip to Gillingham has been moved to a Sunday thanks to the knock-on effect of their opponents' FA Cup replay.

By Stuart Rayner
6 minutes ago

Neil Harris's side host Dagenham and Redbridge in a second-round replay after the teams drew 1-1 at Victoria Road.

But because the television companies have chosen to show it on a Thursday night, they will now not be asked to play a League Two game on the following Saturday. As a result, Bradford's game in Kent will now kick-off at 1pm on December 11.

The Bantams' January game at Stockport County will rest on the outcome of their second-round replay with Charlton Athletic on Wednesday.

FIXTURE CHANGE: Bradford City's trip to Gillingham has been moved
The Hatters are due to play Bradford on January 7, which is third-round weekend.

