Neil Harris's side host Dagenham and Redbridge in a second-round replay after the teams drew 1-1 at Victoria Road.
But because the television companies have chosen to show it on a Thursday night, they will now not be asked to play a League Two game on the following Saturday. As a result, Bradford's game in Kent will now kick-off at 1pm on December 11.
The Bantams' January game at Stockport County will rest on the outcome of their second-round replay with Charlton Athletic on Wednesday.
The Hatters are due to play Bradford on January 7, which is third-round weekend.