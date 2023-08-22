All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Bradford City's League Two home game with Grimsby Town brought forward again and will be televised

BRADFORD CITY'S League Two home encounter against Grimsby Town on Saturday, September 9 has been brought forward slightly and will now be screened live on Sky Sports.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 16:00 BST

The game was originally scheduled to kick off at 1pm, having been changed from the usual 3pm kick-off on police advice.It will now kick-off thirty minutes earlier at 12.30pm for the benefit of TV broadcasters.

The reverse fixture with the Mariners at Blundell Park will also kick off on a Saturday lunch-time, at 1pm on Easter Monday (April 1, 2024).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

City's short trip to Harrogate Town on March 23 of next year will also get under way at 1pm.

Late last season, the Bantams' home game with Grimsby also took place on a Saturday lunch-time following conversations with the EFL and local authorities.

Mark Hughes's side won 3-2 in a thriller, courtesy of a late winner from one-time Grimsby striker Andy Cook, with Alex Gilliead and Jamie Walker also netting for the hosts.

Related topics:League TwoSky SportsAndy CookGrimsbyHarrogate TownEFL