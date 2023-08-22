Bradford City's League Two home game with Grimsby Town brought forward again and will be televised

BRADFORD CITY'S League Two home encounter against Grimsby Town on Saturday, September 9 has been brought forward slightly and will now be screened live on Sky Sports.

The game was originally scheduled to kick off at 1pm, having been changed from the usual 3pm kick-off on police advice.It will now kick-off thirty minutes earlier at 12.30pm for the benefit of TV broadcasters.

The reverse fixture with the Mariners at Blundell Park will also kick off on a Saturday lunch-time, at 1pm on Easter Monday (April 1, 2024).

City's short trip to Harrogate Town on March 23 of next year will also get under way at 1pm.

Late last season, the Bantams' home game with Grimsby also took place on a Saturday lunch-time following conversations with the EFL and local authorities.