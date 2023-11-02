Bradford City's League Two rivals appoint ex-Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday man as new head coach
The 45-year-old has landed his first managerial role after years spent working as an assistant to Steve Bruce at various clubs.
He has followed Bruce to clubs such as Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday, and had a stint in caretaker charge of the latter.
Speaking after his arrival, Clemence said: "I'm delighted to be here. We had a good session today.
"You can see they are a good group. I could see there was a buzz. I am here to improve things.
"Whatever club I have been at, it's about winning football matches. We have to make improvements. Success is finishing higher than we are now.
"I want to give the supporters a team to be proud of. I am ready to go."
Clemence has succeeded Neil Harris, who was axed by Gillingham almost a month ago.
The Gills sit ninth in League Two, although immediate focus will be on their FA Cup clash with Hereford this weekend.