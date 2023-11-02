Bradford City's League Two rivals Gillingham have appointed Stephen Clemence as their new head coach.

The 45-year-old has landed his first managerial role after years spent working as an assistant to Steve Bruce at various clubs.

He has followed Bruce to clubs such as Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday, and had a stint in caretaker charge of the latter.

Speaking after his arrival, Clemence said: "I'm delighted to be here. We had a good session today.

Stephen Clemence has worked with Steve Bruce at various clubs. Image: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

"You can see they are a good group. I could see there was a buzz. I am here to improve things.

"Whatever club I have been at, it's about winning football matches. We have to make improvements. Success is finishing higher than we are now.

"I want to give the supporters a team to be proud of. I am ready to go."

Clemence has succeeded Neil Harris, who was axed by Gillingham almost a month ago.