The League Two side dismissed John Coleman yesterday (March 3), bringing his decade-long tenure to an abrupt end following a 4-0 defeat to Wrexham. A temporary appointment has now been made, with Doolan stepping up from his role as first-team coach.

He will have help from goalkeeping coach Andy Dibble and head of sports science and performance Chris Scholes. Doolan will be in the dugout for Accrington’s meeting with Bradford City on Saturday (March 9).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Doolan was part of John Coleman's Accrington Stanley coaching team. Image: Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "I have been asked to take over the reins at the club and I will do the best job I can. My main focus is now on Bradford City on Saturday, and I ask all the fans to get behind the team as they always do."

Doolan has a wealth of coaching experience, having previously worked the likes of Wigan Athletic and Hibernian. He is no stranger to Yorkshire either, having assisted Alan Stubbs during his Millers tenure.

He has been employed by Accrington since 2017 and was part of the coaching team that led the club to the League Two title in 2018.