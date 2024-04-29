Clemence took the reins at Gillingham in November, stepping into his first managerial position following a number of backroom staff roles. He led the club to a 12th-placed finish, six points adrift of the play-offs. His assistant, Robbie Stockdale, will also be moving on following the end of the regular League Two season.

The club’s managing director Joe Comper said: “Stephen and Robbie are great characters and are good people. We have been met with a really difficult decision, whether to stick with them in the hope results turn around after changes to the playing squad in the summer, or to bring some fresh impetus to the club at a time when a new person can spend time assessing and assembling a squad that they believe can take us forward, hopefully towards League One next season.

Stephen Clemence has been dismissed by Gillingham. Image: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

"Our supporters have backed us heavily over the past two seasons and we are impatient to achieve success for them, and feel that our best chance of having that success is by making a change at this point.”

Prior to his appointment at Gillingham, Clemence worked closely with Steve Bruce on a number of occasions. Having played under him at Birmingham City, Clemence coached alongside Bruce at Sunderland, Hull, Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday and West Bromwich Albion.

Gillingham’s director of football Kenny Jackett said: “We now begin the process of appointing a successor to Stephen and Robbie.

