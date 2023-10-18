Bradford City’s League Two rivals MK Dons have moved quickly to appoint Mike Williamson as their new head coach.

Mike Williamson represented Newcastle United in the Premier League. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

In the hunt for his replacement, the Dons have turned to the non-league pyramid and plucked Williamson from National League outfit Gateshead.

A former Premier League defender with Newcastle United, Williamson led Gateshead into the fifth tier before consolidating their place in the division.

He also led the Heed to the FA Trophy final last season, although oversaw a defeat to FC Halifax Town.

Williamson told iFollow MK Dons: “I’m excited and I can’t wait to get started. It’s been a quick turnaround and it was a tough decision to leave Gateshead but when a club like this comes in, it’s a no brainer.

“Everything the club epitomises was really attractive to me and my team. For us, it was about finding somewhere that was aligned with the way we see the game and would back us in doing that - this is the right club for us to do that.

